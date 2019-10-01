Our secure VPN sends your internet traffic through an encrypted VPN tunnel, so your passwords and confidential data stay safe, even over public or untrusted Internet connections.
Keep your browsing history private. As a Swiss VPN provider, we do not log user activity or share data with third parties. Our anonymous VPN service enables Internet without surveillance.
We created ProtonVPN to protect the journalists and activists who use ProtonMail. ProtonVPN breaks down the barriers of Internet censorship, allowing you to access any website or content.
Unlike other VPN services, ProtonVPN is designed with security as the main focus, drawing upon the lessons we have learned from working with journalists and activists in the field.
Regular VPN services can be compromised if their servers are under surveillance. ProtonVPN prevents this by first passing user traffic through our Secure Core network in privacy-friendly countries like Switzerland and Iceland. Thus, even a compromised VPN endpoint server will not reveal your true IP address.Learn More
ProtonVPN exclusively uses ciphers with Perfect Forward Secrecy, meaning that your encrypted traffic cannot be captured and decrypted later, even if an encryption key gets compromised in the future.
We are headquartered in Switzerland which has some of the world's strongest privacy laws. Switzerland is also outside of EU and US jurisdiction and is not a member of the fourteen eyes surveillance network.
ProtonVPN is a no logs VPN service. We do not track or record your internet activity, and therefore, we are unable to disclose this information to third parties.
ProtonVPN also integrates with the Tor anonymity network. With a single click, you can route all your traffic through the Tor network and access Onion sites.
Our story begins where the web was born - at CERN, where our founding team of scientists met. Like ProtonMail, ProtonVPN is a community supported project with a simple goal: to build a safer Internet that also protects civil liberties.
Our goal is to make online privacy accessible to all. To do this, we have focused on making the advanced security technology in ProtonVPN effortless to use and freely available.
We believe privacy and security are fundamental human rights, so we also provide a free version of ProtonVPN to the public. Unlike other free VPNs, there are no catches. We don't serve ads or secretly sell your browsing history. ProtonVPN Free is subsidized by ProtonVPN paid users. If you would like to support online privacy, please consider upgrading to a paid plan for faster speeds and more features.
The best security tools in the world will only protect you if used correctly and consistently. We have extensively simplified the ProtonVPN interface to make it as intuitive as possible – so you can stay protected every day, hassle free.
We deploy high-end servers with high bandwidth links to ensure fast connection speeds for our users. Connect to ProtonVPN and continue browsing the web, streaming music and watching videos like always.
ProtonVPN is available on all your devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones, and even routers. A secure Internet connection that you can trust is essential to maintaining your privacy on your laptop at home, your mobile device on the road, or your workstation at the office. ProtonVPN's has native apps for Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows.
ProtonVPN has hundreds of secure VPN servers all around the world, including several free VPN servers. This ensures that there is always a high bandwidth server nearby no matter where you are connecting from, providing a low latency VPN connection for best performance.
Custom Connection Profiles
Quick Connect
Quick Country Selector
For customer support inquiries, please submit the following form for the fastest response:
https://protonvpn.com/support-form
You can also Tweet to us:
@ProtonVPN
on Twitter
on Facebook
on Instagram
on Mastodon
on Reddit