ProtonVPN on various devices

Protect yourself online

High-speed Swiss VPN that safeguards your privacy.

Why use VPN

Security

Our secure VPN sends your internet traffic through an encrypted VPN tunnel, so your passwords and confidential data stay safe, even over public or untrusted Internet connections.

Privacy

Keep your browsing history private. As a Swiss VPN provider, we do not log user activity or share data with third parties. Our anonymous VPN service enables Internet without surveillance.

Freedom

We created ProtonVPN to protect the journalists and activists who use ProtonMail. ProtonVPN breaks down the barriers of Internet censorship, allowing you to access any website or content.

Unique Features for a more secure VPN

Unlike other VPN services, ProtonVPN is designed with security as the main focus, drawing upon the lessons we have learned from working with journalists and activists in the field.

SecureCore Icon

Secure core

Regular VPN services can be compromised if their servers are under surveillance. ProtonVPN prevents this by first passing user traffic through our Secure Core network in privacy-friendly countries like Switzerland and Iceland. Thus, even a compromised VPN endpoint server will not reveal your true IP address.Learn More

PFS Icon

Perfect forward secrecy

ProtonVPN exclusively uses ciphers with Perfect Forward Secrecy, meaning that your encrypted traffic cannot be captured and decrypted later, even if an encryption key gets compromised in the future.

Tor Icon
Swiss Icon

Swiss based

We are headquartered in Switzerland which has some of the world's strongest privacy laws. Switzerland is also outside of EU and US jurisdiction and is not a member of the fourteen eyes surveillance network.

No Logs Icon

No-log policy

ProtonVPN is a no logs VPN service. We do not track or record your internet activity, and therefore, we are unable to disclose this information to third parties.

Tor Icon

Tor over VPN

ProtonVPN also integrates with the Tor anonymity network. With a single click, you can route all your traffic through the Tor network and access Onion sites.

P2P Support Unlimited Bandwidth 10Gbit Servers Up to 10 Devices Professional Support
WE ARE THE SCIENTISTS, ENGINEERS, AND CRYPTOGRAPHERS WHO BUILT PROTONMAIL - THE WORLD'S LARGEST ENCRYPTED EMAIL SERVICE.

Our story begins where the web was born - at CERN, where our founding team of scientists met. Like ProtonMail, ProtonVPN is a community supported project with a simple goal: to build a safer Internet that also protects civil liberties.

 

Read Our Story

 

Internet security for everyone

Our goal is to make online privacy accessible to all. To do this, we have focused on making the advanced security technology in ProtonVPN effortless to use and freely available.

 

Free VPN

We believe privacy and security are fundamental human rights, so we also provide a free version of ProtonVPN to the public. Unlike other free VPNs, there are no catches. We don't serve ads or secretly sell your browsing history. ProtonVPN Free is subsidized by ProtonVPN paid users. If you would like to support online privacy, please consider upgrading to a paid plan for faster speeds and more features.

 

Easy to Use

The best security tools in the world will only protect you if used correctly and consistently. We have extensively simplified the ProtonVPN interface to make it as intuitive as possible – so you can stay protected every day, hassle free.

 

Fast VPN Speeds

We deploy high-end servers with high bandwidth links to ensure fast connection speeds for our users. Connect to ProtonVPN and continue browsing the web, streaming music and watching videos like always.

 

Multi-Platform Support

ProtonVPN is available on all your devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones, and even routers. A secure Internet connection that you can trust is essential to maintaining your privacy on your laptop at home, your mobile device on the road, or your workstation at the office. ProtonVPN's has native apps for Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows.

 

World Map of VPN Locations

 

Global VPN Server Network

ProtonVPN has hundreds of secure VPN servers all around the world, including several free VPN servers. This ensures that there is always a high bandwidth server nearby no matter where you are connecting from, providing a low latency VPN connection for best performance.

See full server list

Custom Connection Profiles

Quick Connect

Quick Country Selector

What Our Users Say

Kevin Zwoll

@ProtonVPN changed my feeling while browsing. Specially your secure core gives a great sense of security. Fast and reliable, thanks guys keep it up.

PrinzMyschkin

Download ProtonVPN - it’s free and bypasses all firewalls and stops isps from tracking your browsing history

Rising Above The Darkness

Been testing @ProtonVPN today. So far the free model has been great. Looking forward to budgeting for a paid subscription!

Nobert

Very .. VERY .. few #vpn services can get you 12MB/s download (BYTES!) of speed... @protonvpn
kills the competition.. do yourself a favor and be smart pic.twitter.com/nBiThRWE5S

Heather

@ProtonVPN I have been an email customer for about a year. I just paid to upgrade my free VPN with Proton. (due to p2p) I must say that I have never experienced such speed before. My computer is acting like it is new!!! Worth the money.

Prof Marc Tennant

Just spent last week testing @ProtonVPN Fantastic.... Stable, good speed, series of servers. Super impressed!! Just became my first choice for VPN while on the road. pic.twitter.com/oNIncDlk1b

Libertarian NYC

If you need a trustworthy & free VPN for your phone, I’ve used the @ProtonVPN (from the makers of @ProtonMail) on my IPhone for over a month now. Very pleased with the product. Seamless connection and my internet speed seems unaffected. Great way to protect your data and privacy. https://t.co/eX6kE0FhxH

Redd Tse

I have no trouble accessing websites with @ProtonVPN in all honesty. You can always try their free plan if you want and if you're really the privacy type person, you can upgrade and enjoy their Secure Core. With Proton, you don't need to disable your VPN. 😉

Mohit

.@ProtonVPN offers free VPN service for one device. There's no point not to get on VPN now. Privacy first!

ITconnecter @Centric

shout out to @ProtonVPN for their free service....used the others and they are the best.....

 

Secure your internet

